Luthy

Cache County Attorney John Luthy was appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox to serve as a judge with Utah State Court of Appeals. He was confirmed by the Utah Senate on Oct. 19

The appointment awaits confirmation from the full senate following a period of public comment and a recommendation from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee.

 Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

John Luthy bid farewell to the position of Cache County Attorney last week after being confirmed to serve as a Utah Court of Appeals judge.

Luthy received a favorable recommendation for the judgeship from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee on Oct. 17. Two days later, he was confirmed by the Utah Senate during an extraordinary session.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.