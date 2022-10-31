John Luthy bid farewell to the position of Cache County Attorney last week after being confirmed to serve as a Utah Court of Appeals judge.
Luthy received a favorable recommendation for the judgeship from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee on Oct. 17. Two days later, he was confirmed by the Utah Senate during an extraordinary session.
Luthy told The Herald Journal that Thursday was his last day on the job in Cache County, and he took the oath of office Friday afternoon.
“It is exciting,” Luthy said. “It was good to be at the county, and now good to be on to this next chapter.”
Luthy said the appointment of a new county attorney will differ slightly from years past. If there are less than two years left on a county attorney’s term when the office is vacated, Luthy said, applicants are then chosen by the affiliated political party and the county council choses from the names provided.
During the county council meeting on Oct. 25, Luthy said that in this case, that specific process would leave the new attorney filling remainder of the elected term out of a job in a matter of days — and would rule them out for the interim position going forward.
Since Luthy is sole candidate for county attorney on November’s ballot, the office will be vacant with more than two years left in the term. Subsequently, Luthy said, state code would allow the county council to select a county deputy attorney to serve in the interim until the next general election.
Luthy told The Herald Journal that he and his administrative team have recommended Dane Murray, the chief prosecutor with the county attorney’s office, for the interim role.
“I’m quite confident that he’ll be in that role,” Luthy said. “My office is, as far as I know, united in our support for that.”
Luthy was selected to serve as the county attorney in August 2021 after the resignation of former-County Attorney James Swink. When asked if the tension between the county council and County Executive David Zook informed his decision to move on from the county, Luthy responded this way:
“I can’t say that that has played into my decision to apply (for the state court judiciary),” Luthy said. “This has been a dream job for me since the beginning of my career.”
However, Luthy said he did chose to leave office roughly two weeks earlier than he initially anticipated. Over the last few days, he said the “back and forth” between the council and the executive had “amplified.” Luthy said he had concerns of being asked for legal opinions as a county attorney, and that those legal opinions could be misconstrued as political positions.
“As a confirmed judicial appointee, I didn’t want there to be any chance of it looking like a member of the judiciary was weighing in on political matters,” Luthy said, explaining he’d prioritized neutral legal opinions during his time as county attorney. “I did accelerate the date on which I resigned as county attorney and joined the court — officially, by being sworn in — so that I could avoid what’s ramped up into more politicking between the council and the executive.”
Speaking on his “dream job,” Luthy said his first position out of law school was working as a clerk to Utah Court of Appeals Judge Gregory Orme — a two year role that left an impression on Luthy.
“I just loved it,” Luthy said. “I’ve got an aptitude for legal research and writing — I taught that at the University of South Carolina for eight years — and always hoped that there might be a chance for me to serve on the court as a judge.”
He said he applied for the same job five years ago, but wasn’t selected by the governor. Now, after being confirmed, Luthy is making a bit of history. He said he will be the first court of appeals judge to serve along side the judge he clerked for years ago.
“Judge Orme and I will now be colleagues on the court,” Luthy said, “and that’s kind of a neat thing.”
According to Luthy, the confirmation process was quickened so judges would be available for cases this month.
Earlier this year, Gov. Spencer Cox appointed two court of appeals justices — Judge Jill M. Pohlman and Judge Diana Hagen — to the Utah Supreme Court.
“They’ve been down two judges for some months,” Luthy said.
Though Luthy has already begun preparing for his new role, he said he still plans to reside in Cache Valley.
“It has been a high privilege for me to get to serve as Cache County Attorney,” Luthy said. “The attorneys, the victim advocates, and the staff at the county attorney’s office are a wonderful group of professionals and I’m glad that I was able to serve with them. And I have every confidence that the office will continue in a wonderful way as I leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.