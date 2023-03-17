A former Sky View High School boys soccer coach charged with sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer was sentenced to jail and probation last week.
Jorge Alejandro Cruz, 49, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of second-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, one count of third-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, and one count of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Four other felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court records, Cruz was sentenced to serve 364 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 19 days previously served and four years of probation. He is eligible for work release after serving 210 days.
Court records show he is not allowed to coach youth athletes.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Cruz engaged in several sexual conversations with a Logan City Police officer posing as a 13-year-old female on an online messaging app and sent explicit videos to a chat group occupied by the officer’s persona.
In private chats, police wrote, Cruz indicated he was 15 years old, but later announced his true age to a chat group. In continued chats, the affidavit states Cruz asked for photos to confirm the identity portrayed by the officer; he expressed concern that he might be conversing with a “cyber cop.”
According to the affidavit, Cruz asked about an in-person meeting but backed out and asked about meeting the following day. Cruz then told the officer that he believed it was “best if we don’t talk anymore,” police wrote.
A search warrant was then issued for the chat account. Police wrote an associated email was connected to Cruz and his date of birth. Cruz was arrested and charged for enticing a person he believed to be a minor to engage in sex acts, police wrote, as well as sending explicit images.
Cruz had been the head coach of the Sky View boys soccer team for five years and won a state championship in 2019.
He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
