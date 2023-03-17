hjnstock-gavel

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A former Sky View High School boys soccer coach charged with sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer was sentenced to jail and probation last week.

Jorge Alejandro Cruz, 49, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of second-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, one count of third-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, and one count of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Four other felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.