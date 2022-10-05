Universities and colleges that receive federal funding recently published their crime statistics for 2021 as required under the Clery Act. Utah State University’s police chief said while he believes the information in the school’s annual security report is accurate, it likely does not contain the data that students and their families care most about.
The Clery Act requires that postsecondary institutions receiving federal funding publish and disseminate an annual security report by Oct. 1. The report includes statistics about crimes like aggravated assault, domestic violence and liquor law violations.
The data is limited to crimes that happen on campus, non-campus property that is either owned by the college or by a student organization that is officially recognized by the school, or public property immediately adjacent to the campus.
This year’s annual security report comes after a state legislative audit last spring that identified potential data entry errors in the annual security reports put out by Snow College, Utah Tech University, Utah State University, Utah Valley University, Weber State University, University of Utah, and Salt Lake Community College. The audit only looked for potential errors in data from 2016 to 2019.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.
