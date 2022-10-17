Brigham police dog

In an undated photo, Chad Reyes, then with the Unified Police Department, works with his K9, Dingo. The dog was shot to death by a criminal suspect in 2017. Now, Reyes is chief of the Brigham City Police Department. Remembering Dingo, Reyes is working to get an additional K9 officer for the Brigham City force.

 Photo supplied, Chad Reyes

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BRIGHAM CITY — Brigham City is getting a new police dog, a development with profound meaning for Police Chief Chad Reyes, whose own K9 was killed in the line of duty five years ago.

Reyes and his K9 partner, Dingo, were with the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake County when they were part of a team deputized by U.S. marshals to apprehend a violent fugitive on July 6, 2017.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.