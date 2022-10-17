In an undated photo, Chad Reyes, then with the Unified Police Department, works with his K9, Dingo. The dog was shot to death by a criminal suspect in 2017. Now, Reyes is chief of the Brigham City Police Department. Remembering Dingo, Reyes is working to get an additional K9 officer for the Brigham City force.
BRIGHAM CITY — Brigham City is getting a new police dog, a development with profound meaning for Police Chief Chad Reyes, whose own K9 was killed in the line of duty five years ago.
Reyes and his K9 partner, Dingo, were with the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake County when they were part of a team deputized by U.S. marshals to apprehend a violent fugitive on July 6, 2017.
Police tried to arrest the fugitive in a traffic stop, but he sped away. Officers threw down road spikes, disabling the car. The man got out and ran.
Reyes released Dingo to perform a “capture engagement,” one of the various tasks the canine was highly trained to perform. “As Dingo engaged the suspect, he drew a firearm and shot Dingo three times and they tumbled down an embankment,” Reyes told the Standard-Examiner in an interview Thursday. “Dingo was able to engage him enough that he was distracted and we were able to take him into custody.” Reyes said he has no doubt that Dingo saved his life and the lives of other officers that night.
