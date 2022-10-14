The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood.
According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Two handguns, a shotgun and two .22 caliber rifles were stolen during the burglaries, Hooley said. A laptop, video game consoles and coins were also reported stolen.
“Two of the homes were unlocked,” Hooley said. “The other one, it appears that they went through a window that had an air conditioning unit in it.”
The burglaries are under investigation, Hooley said, and there are no suspects at this time. Hooley said the timing of the burglaries as well as the items stolen suggest a pattern.
“Detectives responded to the scenes,” Hooley said, “and they’re working through trying to find if there is any video surveillance in the area.”
While car burglaries in Logan are happen fairly regularly, Hooley said residential burglaries are less frequent.
“People going into other people's homes and taking stuff out of them is not as prevalent, but does certainly happen,” Hooley said.
Hooley encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with their neighborhoods and report activity believed to be suspicious. He also said it’s good practice to keep doors locked.
“It does help keep the some of the opportunists out of your home,” Hooley said. “Just be paying attention to what’s going on around your neighborhood. And, you know, if you see something, give us a call.”
