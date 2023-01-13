A man is in custody after assaulting police officers on Friday in Logan.
North Park Police were called at about 11:45 a.m. to 1600 N. Main St., near Walmart, where it was reported that a suspicious looking man was blocking traffic and had what appeared to be a firearm, according to information from Police Chief Kent Goodrich.
When officers arrived, the male, whose name had not yet been released, according to Goodrich, had moved out of traffic and was standing on the southeast side of 1600 North by a sidewalk.
“The male was immediately confrontational, aggressive, and would not provide identification,” according to information from the department.
For public safety reasons, officers proceeded to detain the man, who physically resisted, spit in an officer’s face and kicked and struck officers with his feet. After being handcuffed, the man continued to passively resist by not standing.
He refused medical treatment and was transported to Cache County Jail without incident.
Goodrich said officers did place a bag over the man’s head when they put him in the vehicle so he would not continue to spit on police. Upon further investigation, no firearms or weapons were located on the suspect.
Police said there is no threat to the public, and the man is facing criminal charges regarding the incident.
Officers from Logan City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol assisted.
