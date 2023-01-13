hjnstock-police car

A man is in custody after assaulting police officers on Friday in Logan.

North Park Police were called at about 11:45 a.m. to 1600 N. Main St., near Walmart, where it was reported that a suspicious looking man was blocking traffic and had what appeared to be a firearm, according to information from Police Chief Kent Goodrich.


