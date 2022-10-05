A man who pleaded guilty to charges related to incidents of lewdness on Utah State University’s Logan campus was sentenced to jail on Monday.
Anderson Bectemba Barnes, 44, was sentenced to six months in the Cache County Jail with credit for 92 days served. Barnes pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 to four counts of class-B lewdness — each amended from third-degree felonies — and one count of third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person as part of plea agreement.
As part of his sentence, according to court records, Barnes is trespassed from USU, must register as a sex offender and serve 36 months probation.
Barnes was arrested in July after USU police officers asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who had been attaching “pornographic material” to car windows on campus in June. According to documents filed with the court, surveillance footage depicted Barnes disrobing, exposing himself in public and attaching paper to at least one vehicle; one report stated he had possibly exposed himself to drivers passing by.
Police found Barnes near a bus stop on campus in possession of several folded papers containing sexual images and references similar to those taped on the vehicles. A backpack police believed belonged to Barnes contained 131 sexual images as well as a loaded handgun, police wrote.
Court records indicate Barnes does not have prior criminal history in Utah, but was convicted of a felony out of state in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.