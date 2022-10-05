hjnstock-gavel

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A man who pleaded guilty to charges related to incidents of lewdness on Utah State University’s Logan campus was sentenced to jail on Monday.

Anderson Bectemba Barnes, 44, was sentenced to six months in the Cache County Jail with credit for 92 days served. Barnes pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 to four counts of class-B lewdness — each amended from third-degree felonies — and one count of third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person as part of plea agreement.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.