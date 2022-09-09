The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief.
Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later his month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.
“Our cities are ecstatic to have a person of Officer Goodrich's caliber leading our department and look forward to his service with the NPPD,” the news release states.
Goodrich comes to the job with 17 years experience. After graduating from Bridgerland Applied Technology College in 2004, according to the release, Goodrich was a reserve officer with the Logan City Police before being hired by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in 2005.
Hired as a UHP trooper in 2008, Goodrich went on to work at the Utah State Capitol building providing protection and assistance to traveling dignitaries. Two years later, according to the release, he became part of an “elite group of troopers” providing security for former Governor Gary Herbert’s daily events and out-of-state trips.
Goodrich returned to Cache Valley in 2012 as a trooper covering Cache and Rich counties. He served on the “Major Crash Investigation Team,” the release states, probing fatal accidents in the area.
Goodrich won Trooper of the Year twice and is a recipient of the Lifesaving Award and the Medal of Excellence, according to the release. Three times he has had the most DUI arrests for the year in his section.
The hiring of Goodrich fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former chief Ulysses Black — who stepped down from the position in July after having been charged with a DUI in Idaho.