The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief.

Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later his month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.

