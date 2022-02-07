A 19-year-old was sentenced to 364 days of incarceration and three years probation for his role in a fight that resulted in an 18-year-old being shot last June.
Alonzo Pacheco pleaded guilty in November to a third-degree count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a third-degree count of riot. An additional second-degree felony was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Documents filed with the court state a group of individuals engaged in a fight with the alleged victim on June 17. The incident resulted in the victim being non-fatally shot; police wrote the bullet went through his arm and grazed his skull. During the investigation, according to an affidavit, Pacheco admitted to being present during the fight and a photo was later located of Pacheco in possession of a firearm two days after the shooting occurred. A co-defendant was charged for the actual shot fired.
During sentencing on Monday, defense attorney Joe Saxton asked the court to follow sentencing recommendations suggested Pacheco’s case run concurrent with other juvenile cases. Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon said he hoped Pacheco understood the gravity of the “very serious case.”
The mother of the victim addressed the court — as she had in two prior sentencing hearings involving co-defendants — requesting a stiffer sentence and justice for her son.
“You don’t know how grateful I am that (my son) is alive,” she told the court. “But this is serious.”
Pacheco told the court he was doing well in his current situation, but declined when asked if he wanted to address the victim’s family.
Judge Spencer Walsh imposed 364 days of incarceration, which he said was double of what had been recommended, to run concurrent with other cases as well as credit for time served.
“You didn’t render any aid,” Walsh said. “(The victim) could have died from this.”
According to Walsh, Pacheco seemed “immature” and hadn’t shown much remorse for the incident. Walsh asked Pacheco to work toward self-improvement and to abstain from a lifestyle that could land him in prison.