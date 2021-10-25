On Friday, a jury in the 1st District Court reached a verdict for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
After deliberating for roughly three hours, the eight-person jury found a 32-year-old man guilty on all counts leveled against him — one count of third-degree aggravated assault and five additional misdemeanors.
Court records show the man’s case had been set for trial a few times prior with the most recent setting in April 2020 — about a month after in-person hearings and jury trials were indefinitely suspended. Defense attorney Joe Saxton said his client’s case was close to being one of the last cases tried before the suspension.
“Now,” Saxton said, “it’s the first one in Cache County.”
Jurors were masked and socially distanced during the three-day trial. Bailiffs wiped down microphones, the podium and the witness box between each user. Cache County prosecutor Ronnie Keller and Saxton explained jury selection for the trial took place in-person in the courtroom and over WebEx video conference. Due to limits in courtroom capacity, Keller said, other jury pool members were in “overflow rooms” where information was broadcast to them.
“It seemed to go really well,” Keller said. “I don’t see any reason why it won’t continue to work.”
As it stands currently, Saxton said they should be able to carry on with jury trials regardless of the pandemic.
“I think, overall, it went pretty smoothly,” Saxton said. “I don’t think there’s any reason why we need to stop jury trials or anything like that.”
In-person hearings and jury trials across the state were suspended in March 2020 after an administrative order was issued by Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. The 1st District Court in Cache County remained in a “red” phase until September 2020, when it was briefly moved to a “yellow” phase, opening the door for in-person hearings. That yellow phase was short-lived, however, lasting for roughly a month before in-person hearings were again suspended after health data showed increased COVID-19 infection rates in the county.
In June 2021, the courts changed phases and were again able to proceed with in-person hearings and jury trials.
“It’s been hard, especially for people who are incarcerated,” Saxton said. “They are entitled to a speedy trial. Those don’t always occur even even in perfect times … but they’re sitting incarcerated waiting for a day when they may or may not get a jury trial.”
What’s more, Saxton said not holding court in-person and taking jury trials off the table has impacted the ability of attorneys to resolve cases.
“Things get resolved better in-person. The prosecutor’s there, I’m there, the defendant’s there, the cop’s there, we can all talk for a minute and see if we can either come to a resolution or not,” Saxton said, going on to explain there’s a gravity to the court that’s lost over video conferencing. “And that spills over into people’s decisions.”
Saxton said virtual courts have, however, helped in some circumstances. For instance, defendants with day jobs no longer have to take a full day off of work to wait at the courthouse for what ultimately turns out to be a five-minute hearing. But Saxton said some indigent defendants have had difficulty accessing the courts online due to financial and technological barriers.
“They don’t have smartphones, or they don’t have the money to pay for WiFi or reliable access connections,” Saxton said. “We had defendants coming to our office all last year and appearing in court in our office — all three of us got COVID because of it.”
The courts have since placed a computer in the courthouse for defendants to access the court, which Saxton said has been helpful in addressing the need.
Both Keller and Saxton spoke to the heavy caseloads many attorneys are dealing with. Saxton said a recent calendar for his assigned judge consisted of 38 pages, and all the public defenders are in similar circumstances managing “very high” caseloads.
Keller said it’s hard to estimate when attorneys will be caught up with the “backlog of trials.” But there’s optimism now that jury trials are again moving forward.
“Knowing now that these jury trials are starting to happen, I think it’s just kind of a light at the end of the tunnel,” Keller said. “There’s a lot of work to do to kind of clear up the backlog, but now we’re starting to do it.”