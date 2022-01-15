hjnstock-police tape

A dispute between a brother and sister led to a stabbing at a home in Lewiston on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement by Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen.

Jensen reported the male victim is being treated, and emergency scanner traffic indicated two women are in custody.

Deputies were dispatched to the home in the north Cache Valley town around 2:30 p.m.

The Herald Journal will update this story as more details become available.

