Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have found over 300 illegally killed animals so far during this year’s fall hunting seasons, officials say.
Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, according to a news release from the DWR on Monday, officers contacted around 13,700 people and inspected over 4,300 hunting licenses. Based on those interactions, conservation officers found 319 illegally killed animals — 39 of which were big game. Furbearer species and waterfowl are also included in the fall numbers.
“Of the 319 illegally killed animals, 250 of them are fish,” DWR Lt. Chad Bettridge told The Herald Journal, explaining those cases might have included fishing without a license, harvesting more fish than limits allow, or size restrictions. “Anything taken not in accordance with that law would be an illegally killed animal.”
Bettridge said “two or three” of the big game cases had been reported in Cache Valley along with some instances of illegally harvested fish.
According to the release, a spike in wildlife violations typically occurs around the fall hunting seasons. Bettridge said the numbers illegally killed animals this year are on par with those of yesteryear.
“I don't even know if there's going to be a huge statistical difference between this year and last year,” Bettridge said, explaining Utah might see a slight increase in fish related violations. “As far as the overall number, it’s pretty close to the same.”
Bettridge said many wildlife violations typically involve a misunderstanding or ignorance of the law and can result in a lesser charge.
Even still, Bettridge said, the numbers aren’t insignificant.
“It's always a problem. And we always want people to be aware and to make sure what they're doing is within the law,” Bettridge said, encouraging hunters to ensure their weapons are sited in, their shot is sound and they have surely identified their target before firing. “If (hunters) can go through that process and just kind of take their time and make sure, then these numbers will go down. And that's kind of what I hope the public gets out of this.”
“We expect it to play heavily into the future,” Bettridge said, explaining each of Utah’s five regions has a drone and an officer certified to pilot the drone. “They are spread out fairly strategically.”
The news release encourages individuals to report potential wildlife law violations, while making sure not to confront individuals involved.
“It’s an emotional thing. There’s a lot of people that, you know, tie a lot of emotion to hunting,” Bettridge said.
If a person sees something they “perceive as illegal,” Bettridge said, an emotional reaction could result in a confrontation.
“We don’t encourage that,” Bettridge said. “Let us do that part.”