Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have found over 300 illegally killed animals so far during this year’s fall hunting seasons, officials say.

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, according to a news release from the DWR on Monday, officers contacted around 13,700 people and inspected over 4,300 hunting licenses. Based on those interactions, conservation officers found 319 illegally killed animals — 39 of which were big game. Furbearer species and waterfowl are also included in the fall numbers.

