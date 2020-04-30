A Utah marble sculpture valued at $5,000 was believed to be stolen from a local business on Monday.
Utah State University alumnus and sculptor Andrew Keith said it took him between 75 and 100 hours to create the now-missing sculpture, titled "Daring Dancer." He said the sculpture was a final project for completing his bachelor's of fine arts at USU.
“It was a pretty extensive piece,” Keith said. “I was pretty surprised (about the theft) — it’s just something you don’t expect. I wasn’t expecting it here in Logan.”
Justin Williams, the owner of Creative Stoneworks in North Logan, said he noticed the piece was missing from his business Monday evening and reported it to the North Park Police Department. Williams said while he has experienced vandalism over his 10 years of operating Creative Stoneworks, nothing has ever been stolen. He said he is now installing surveillance cameras to help protect his business.
“I don’t know if we’re ever going to see it again,” Williams said. “It was the most expensive, smallest feature I had out here.”
Though it was the smallest feature on the lot, Williams said the sculpture weighed 400 pounds and stood two-and-a-half feet tall. Williams speculated that perhaps kids took the sculpture to break, or someone took it for their yard or home. Keith said whoever took the sculpture would need a plan to move it, and he imagines it would be difficult to sell.
“Because of the size, you’d either need equipment to move it or a couple guys,” Keith said. “If they were really successful at selling sculptures like that, I’d just team up with them, you know what I mean, just give them a percentage and them take my work and sell it.”
This coming August, Keith said he was planning on presenting the piece at Sculpture in the Park in Loveland, Colorado — the largest juried outdoor sculpture show in the United States. Keith said while it’s beneficial to have a larger sculpture to feature at the show, he likely won’t have the time to create another before then.
Additionally, Keith said $5,000 is substantial for a working artist.
“It covers a couple months of expenses, and it’s a really big blessing when those sell,” Keith said. “To have it lost or stolen is just unfortunate.”
Individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of the sculpture, should email andrewjkeith25@yahoo.com or contact the North Park Police Department.