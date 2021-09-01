A man charged with first-degree murder last month for the shooting of a co-worker now faces a slew of additional felonies.
Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez, 59, now faces seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm in addition to the murder charge. Out of the new charges filed with the 1st District Court, six are first-degree felonies and one is a third-degree felony. The additional counts were filed with the court late last week.
Tena-Vasquez appeared in court on Monday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Defense counsel asked the court for a continuance in the case and a bail hearing was set for Oct. 6.
Charges were initially filed against Tena-Vasquez on Aug. 13 after it was alleged Tena-Vasquez shot and killed a 29-year-old co-worker at a construction site in Millville a day prior.
An affidavit filed with the court states Cache County Sheriff’s deputies and medical staff responded to find Tena-Vasquez “with blood on his clothing, telling the arresting deputy that he had shot the victim.” Deputies wrote Tena-Vasquez was taken into custody for questioning without further incident and the co-worker was found dead at the scene.
Tena-Vasquez told deputies, according to the affidavit, that he was involved in a confrontation earlier in the day where he had been threatened by the alleged victim. Police wrote Tena-Vasquez then left the work site for several hours.
“He indicated that he was fearful and angry about having been threatened, and obtained a handgun from his residence and returned to the job site,” deputies wrote. “Lorenzo informed me that he approached (the alleged victim) and shot him 6-7 times, explaining that rather than waiting for (the alleged victim) to come to his home to harm him as (the alleged victim) had threatened to do, he felt it best to shoot (the alleged victim) on this occasion.”
Deputies wrote Tena-Vasquez maintained the shooting was self-defense, but also conceded the alleged victim was in a “seated, defenseless position” and “unarmed” during the shooting.
Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck told The Herald Journal on Wednesday that the gun believed to be used in the incident was legally owned and Tena-Vasquez had acquired his concealed carry permit a handful of months prior to the incident.
Tena-Vasquez is currently being held in the jail on a no-bail status.