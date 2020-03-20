A man accused of robbing a pharmacy while saying he had a concealed weapon received an additional felony charge.
Brad Thayne Bingham, 31, was initially charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and class-B possession of a controlled substance. According to documents filed with the court, Bingham now faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony.
Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar said evidence found by police led to the additional charge. Lachmar said police found evidence on Bingham’s phone suggesting an intent to distribute in addition to products believed to be purchased on the dark web.
The initial charges were filed after a robbery of the Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare pharmacy in Logan on March 4. According to a probable cause affidavit, a man entered the pharmacy wearing a hood and sunglasses. He passed a note to a pharmacy employee demanding Xanax and instructed the employee not to call police or press the panic alarm. The man told the employee he had friends outside listening to a police scanner and he would “take care of everyone in the building” if the employee didn’t follow his directions while gesturing to his hip, police wrote.
The man was given about 470 individual pills in three separate bottles valued at around $756, police wrote.
According to the affidavit, Bingham had called the pharmacy several times the day prior asking for Xanax. Police allege that file photos, online photos and surveillance footage were used to identify Bingham. Bingham was arrested outside his residence while riding a bicycle. According to police, he had a .45 caliber handgun in the backpack he was wearing at the time. Police found alprazolam matching the stolen dosages and the clothes believed to be worn during the robbery.
Bingham is being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 for a decision to prelim hearing.