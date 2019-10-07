LOGAN — A woman who allegedly evaded police after a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon has pleaded guilty to multiple felony shoplifting counts.
Breaisa Marie Montano, 27, on Monday pleaded guilty to three charges of felony retail theft in First District Court.
On Aug. 14, Montano fled Al’s Sporting Goods with stolen items in tow while being followed by a security employee. She placed the items in a car being operated by co-defendant Brittney Lee Franklin, who allegedly struck the employee with the car. It was reported Franklin drove with the man on the hood of the car for 30 to 50 feet before he fell off. Prosecuting attorney Spencer Walsh said the state could not prove Montano had a hand in striking the employee with the car.
Montano and Franklin were pursued by police through Sardine Canyon, reportedly reaching speeds of 80 to 105 miles per hour. Franklin was apprehended in Brigham City, while Montano fled on foot.
The retail theft charges involved stolen items from Victoria’s Secret and Rue 21. Walsh said a prior robbery conviction rendered the charges felonies.
Montano is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.