An Arizona man accused of using a stun gun on individuals and striking a woman during a Cache Valley barbecue pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Eli Thomas McClain, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, class-A aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and two counts of class-A commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
As per a plea agreement, seven additional felony charges filed against McClain were dismissed, including a count of first-degree aggravated kidnapping. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered McClain to be released from the Cache County Jail and gave him permission to leave the State of Utah pending sentencing. Additionally, McClain was ordered not to threaten or harass the female victim and not commit any new offenses against her. He was also ordered to have no contact with the other victims in the case.
Fonnesbeck said if McClain did not return to the State of Utah for sentencing, the case would not move forward.
Sentencing for McClain was set for Sept. 14.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court McClain was highly intoxicated during the incident and proceeded to strike a female victim and use a stun gun on two others. According to a statement of defendant in support of guilty plea filed with the 1st District Court, on July 18, McClain got into an argument with a woman in a fifth-wheel trailer parked at a home in Cache County. McClain struck the woman during the argument and held a stun gun to her neck. Children were present outside the trailer, the document states, and McClain was aware of their presence.
According to the document, McClain immediately tried to leave the area in his vehicle after the argument and was confronted by multiple other adults. McClain used the stun gun on two adults during his argument with them.
It was initially alleged, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, that McClain arrived in Cache Valley to attend a baby shower. Police wrote the female victim was strangled unconscious and “pistol whipped” by McClain.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, police wrote a group of people were fighting and a woman was swinging at a grounded McClain with a short bat.
McClain was arrested and booked in the Cache County Jail on July 18.