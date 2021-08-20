Authorities believe two children may be in danger and are searching for a 33-year-old male suspect believed to be driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington plates from Utah to Washington.
The suspect's truck has a flatbed and is hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with the Washington plate 511311AE, authorities said.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office in Price, Utah, issued an Amber Alert at 1 a.m. Wednesday to find the suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, who is described as being 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Carbon County officials confirmed Friday morning the Amber Alert is still active.
Authorities say he has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck and a tattoo of a skull on his right neck, as well other tattoos on his left arm.
Authorities identified the children as Manson Rowley, 8, who has blond hair, blue eyes and is about 50 pounds and 3-foot-11, and Arson Mangum, 6, who is 40 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes and is 3-foot-5. Both children were wearing pajamas, authorities said.