A man facing multiple theft and burglary cases in Cache County was ordered to be held without bail on Monday after prosecutors cited allegations in the latest case filed with the 1st District Court.
Wesley Lowell Huber, 34, has been charged in the most recent case with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card and three additional misdemeanors. Huber also faces two separate felony theft cases; all the cases leveled against him have been filed in the new year.
During his appearance in court on Monday, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Huber to be held without bail, citing recent allegations in his cases — some that emerged roughly two weeks after he was granted release from jail on his own recognizance. Fonnesbeck said she would entertain his release in the future if appropriate treatment options were presented to the court.
Huber is set to appear before the court again on March 1.
In Huber’s most recent case, authorities allege he entered a home and stole a safe, three subwoofers and fireworks. According to a probable cause statement filed with the court, the safe contained “two gallon sized Ziploc bags of prescription drugs, jewelry, coins, cash, a fossil watch, gift cards, a quarter collection and raw opal.” Deputies estimated the value of the items exceeding $6,000.
Deputies wrote home security footage depicted Huber as the burglar. When contacted at his residence, deputies found a safe with the lid cut off in Huber’s car, and several items believed to be stolen were found in the residence.
In the additional cases it’s alleged Huber entered a local automotive business and stole tools, automotive accessories and stereo equipment. An affidavit filed with the court also states stolen SCUBA and nautical equipment purportedly stolen from a local business was found in Huber’s storage unit and residence. The estimated value of the SCUBA gear was placed at over $5,000, according to deputies.