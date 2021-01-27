The Smithfield Justice Court may be closing for good in 2021.
A joint resolution to dissolve the court was brought before the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee on Jan. 21. Utah State Sen. Chris Wilson told the committee that an estimated 150 traffic violations, 82 misdemeanors, 11 DUI cases and 7 small claims cases from the Smithfield court would be transferred to the 1st District Court in Logan.
“There’s been a number of towns in Cache Valley who have dissolved their justice courts,” Wilson said.
According to Wilson, Smithfield City approached the senator stating it was no longer feasible to operate the court. Wilson said Cache County was one of the few counties in the state without a county justice court — an issue he said should be addressed in the future.
The committee unanimously voted to favorably recommend the bill to the full body of the senate.
Smithfield City Manager Craig Giles said the issue of the justice court has been ongoing for two or three years.
“We’re losing tons of money,” Giles said.
Giles said the cost of operation simply outweighs the revenue generated from the cases the court handles, and the portion of money the city retains from fines is ultimately determined by state government. In recent history, Giles said the City of Lewiston dissolved its justice court and towns in the south end of the Cache Valley had consolidated.
Giles said the only employee of the court is a contractor, and Judge Terry Moore’s term expires in December of 2022. Giles said Moore’s term will not be affected if the senate votes to dissolve the court.
“The sad thing is, it’s the cheapest way to go,” Giles said.