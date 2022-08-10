Utah Senate arrest

A man who was handcuffed and hauled out of a Utah Senate committee hearing in March was given multiple opportunities to remove anti-vaccine passport stickers from his clothing and phone before he was arrested, body camera footage and police reports show.

 Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune

The man who was handcuffed and removed from a Utah Senate hearing on banning vaccine passports in March was given several opportunities to leave voluntarily before Utah Highway Patrol officers dragged him out. That’s according to official reports, witness accounts, and body camera footage obtained through an open records request by The Salt Lake Tribune.

Although the man was arrested, the charges were dropped. Senate leadership expressed regret following the incident and have suggested possibly implementing new procedures for staffers and the public to ensure a similar situation does not happen again. No new policy changes have been implemented, however.

