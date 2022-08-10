A man who was handcuffed and hauled out of a Utah Senate committee hearing in March was given multiple opportunities to remove anti-vaccine passport stickers from his clothing and phone before he was arrested, body camera footage and police reports show.
Although the man was arrested, the charges were dropped. Senate leadership expressed regret following the incident and have suggested possibly implementing new procedures for staffers and the public to ensure a similar situation does not happen again. No new policy changes have been implemented, however.
“Allowing the public to participate in the committee process is extremely valuable; however, there is an appropriate way for the public to participate. We are developing ways to help the public better understand the expectations of decorum to attend and participate in committee meetings. We also plan to provide additional training to elected officials and staff prior to the next legislative session,” Aundrea Peterson, Senate deputy chief of staff, said in a statement to The Tribune.
The incident highlighted still-simmering anger from anti-vaccine activists from COVID-related restrictions from the previous year. HB60, which was being debated at the time, would have prevented the state and private businesses from requiring any proof of vaccination for customers, employees or members of the public. The bill died in the Senate without a vote on the final night of the 2022 session.
