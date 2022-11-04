The Cache County Attorney’s Office released has released a report indicating an officer involved shooting that occurred in April was justified under law.
Two days prior to the report’s release on Oct. 27, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen presented the involved officers — Sgt. Tim Ramirez and Deputy Mike Richardson — with recognition awards before the Cache County Council.
Jensen said both officers provided “life saving care of the offender” after the pursuit and shooting. According to Jensen, incidents like this are uncommon in the valley and the officers’ responses spoke to the dedication, tactics and training utilized by sheriff office staff.
“Amazing work, thank you,” Jensen said.
According to the report, the initial call occurred on April 19 around 1 p.m. after dispatch relayed to officers a possible armed, aggravated burglary in Wellsville. Dispatch said a suspect had entered a home, took keys and a purse, and fled in a 2011 Toyota minivan.
According to the report, the residents of the home were unfamiliar with the suspect — later identified as 36-year-old Issac Washakie. One resident, the report states, thought the firearm was fake while another believed the gun to be authentic.
An eastbound pursuit ensued over the next several minutes into Hyrum and then into Paradise. Deputies reported the minivan was being driven “recklessly” at high speeds and had passed other vehicles in oncoming lanes through a construction area, the report states.
The suspect turned south on State Road 165, the report states, with Ramirez and other law enforcement vehicles following. The pursuit continued at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. After entering a residential area at speeds of 70 miles per hour, the report states law enforcement asked about an authorized “ramming” of the vehicle.
“I’ll leave that determination to you guys on the scene. This is an aggravated home robbery. Suspect’s armed with an automatic weapon from what we understand.” Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said over the radio, according to the report.
The pursuit ended in an “oval turnaround” in front of a home in Paradise, the report states. Ramirez was familiar with the area having had responded to a prior medical incident at the same home. According to the report, Ramirez concluded the home’s front door would be the suspect’s most likely escape route.
“Thus, Sergeant Ramirez’s ‘main concern’ as he followed the suspect,” the report states, “was ‘for the people living in that home.’”
Ramirez and Richardson split the oval turnaround — Ramirez to the left following the suspect, and Richardson to the right ultimately parking between the minivan and the front of the home.
“Before the suspect’s van came to a complete stop, the driver’s door ‘came flinging open,’ and the suspect ‘lunged from the vehicle,’ carrying a loaded Ruger AR-556 rifle,” the report states. “The suspect immediately turned toward Ramirez, who was still coming to a stop. The suspect then ran toward Sergeant Ramirez, around the rear end of his own vehicle and toward the home and Deputy Richardson. Finally, the suspect ran toward the front of the van, where he might have found cover.”
When the suspect emerged from the minivan, according to the report, Ramirez noticed the suspect’s gun had a scope and a magazine loaded.
“In under 6 seconds, Sergeant Ramirez grabbed his own rifle, ‘jammed’ his vehicle into park, removed his seatbelt, opened the door, ‘came out over the A-pillar,’ and fired five rounds at the suspect,” the report states, explaining he then fired twice more after a brief pause.
The suspect was disarmed and medical care was provided, according to the report. The suspect was shot twice — once in the hip and again in the “chest and armpit area,” the report states — and survived.
The report states officers had reason to believe Washakie had committed a home invasion while armed with a loaded rifle. Also, a “disregard for life and an intention not to be apprehended” had been demonstrated during the pursuit and a supervising officer had given permission to ram the vehicle. The report also states Washakie “directly threatened” Ramirez with a weapon, which ultimately justified deadly force.
“It is not clear whether Sergeant Ramirez discharged his weapon while Washakie was facing and running toward Sergeant Ramirez, while Washakie was running toward Deputy Richardson and the home, and/or while Washakie was running toward an area of potential cover,” The report states. “But during any or a combination of those actions by Washakie, which together took place in a matter of seconds, Sergeant Ramirez’s belief that deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself, Deputy Richardson, and/or individuals who may have been in the home was reasonable, especially in light of the circumstances leading up to Washakie’s flight from the van.”
Washakie faces several felonies and misdemeanors for the incident. He also faces charges in a separate case where it's alleged he attempted to disarm officers while being transported from the hospital to the Utah State Prison.
The report was signed by former-Cache County Attorney John Luthy who resigned from the position on Oct. 27 after being confirmed as a Utah Court of Appeals judge.
