The Cache County Jail is currently managing an COVID-19 outbreak among inmates.
According to a statement released Wednesday evening from Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, an inmate at the jail began experiencing symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus on Aug. 22. Two cell blocks that had contact with the inmate were subsequently quarantined. The inmate ultimately tested positive and all inmates in the two cell blocks were tested on Aug. 31.
“We received the test results today which confirmed 46 of those inmates tested positive,” Jensen said in the Wednesday statement. “Of these, 45 were asymptomatic, while only one experienced mild symptoms.”
According to the statement, the COVID-19-positive inmates from the two cells will remain sequestered until they are clear of the virus. Until now, Jensen said in the statement, fewer than five jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our medical staff will continue to monitor their health symptoms,” Jensen said in the statement. “We have 24/7 onsite nursing staff, along with doctors and physician assistants who perform regularly-scheduled patient care at our facility.”
In conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, Jensen said alternative methods for arrest — namely, citations and court summons — have been implemented since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, according to the statement, masks are worn by staff and inmates at all times as the result of updated policies. Inmates with symptoms or signs of any illness are quarantined and tested before being housed with other inmates. Additionally, Jensen said, each cell block and housing unit is cleaned and disinfected daily.
“All of our partner agencies have been patient and outstanding to work with, and we appreciate their continued cooperation,” Jensen said in the statement. “We will continue to work with our jail medical staff as well as the Bear River Health Department to combat COVID-19 virus in our jail and community.”