A Cache Valley couple allegedly connected to the murder of a New Hampshire couple made their first appearance in court on Friday.
Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr made their initial appearance in Kleberg County District Court on Nov. 8. Both were declared indigent and provided public defenders. They have both been charged with third-degree felony theft of a vehicle and trailer valued at $59,000.
Kleberg County District Attorney John T. Hubert told The Herald Journal that Noverr’s child is in state custody. Hubert said Judge Jack W. Pulcher has, in essence, imposed a gag order on the case at this time, but did confirm Williams and Noverr were detained by authorities in Piedras Negras, Mexico, and later arrested in Texas.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant states that on Oct. 15, James and Michelle Butler shared via social media their new camping location on Burner Beach — located on Padre Island in Kleberg County — after the couple had spent roughly two weeks at Padre Balli Park.
According to the affidavit, the Butlers were last heard from on Oct. 16. And on Oct. 21, a tollbooth camera owned and operated by the Eagle Pass Police Department captured a photo of the Butlers’ truck and trailer driven across the border into Mexico.
“The white male subject driving the truck,” the affidavit states, “is not James Butler.”
According to the affidavit, a member of a disaster relief group who had noticed conversation about the missing persons on the group’s social media account made a report to the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23. The remains were found five days later in what would be described as a “shallow grave” by authorities.
Williams has two pending cases in Utah with multiple felony charges.