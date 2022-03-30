A Cache Valley teenager was charged in juvenile court after he allegedly shot another minor in the eye with an “Orbeez gun” earlier this month, authorities say, and the incident is said to be connected to a broader social media trend.
On March 5 around 10:30 p.m., individuals in a vehicle approached a female minor at Ridgeline High School and allegedly shot her with type of toy gun that launches Orbeez beads. Logan City Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons said the alleged victim was hit near the eye and sustained a welt and perhaps some bruising.
“This female apparently didn’t have anything to do with it,” Simmons said. “They approached her, asked her which team she was on, she began to roll the window up, they fired into the car and hit her.”
Simmons said a 16-year-old male admitted to shooting into the vehicle and was charged with a single class-A misdemeanor count of assault with substantial bodily injuries.
In this particular case, Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said a child of a sheriff’s office employee was contacted during the investigation, and the case was passed to Logan police to avoid any conflict of interest.
Simmons and Bartschi indicated the incident seemed to be part of the #OrbeezChallege on TikTok. Bartschi indicated both Ridgeline and Green Canyon High School have seen an increase of these kinds of issues.
Orbeez are compact, absorbent beads that grow when placed in water, and certain paintball-esque guns — products not made by Orbeez — are used to shoot the beads. While a quick search on TikTok shows the #OrbeezChallenge typically involves harmless uses for the water-absorbent beads, it has garnered attention after law enforcement agencies across the nation have said the challenge has led to deleterious shooting incidents.
In February, Vernal City Police Department officers referred two minors to juvenile court for allegedly shooting “multiple individuals” with projectiles from an “Orbeez gun.” They indicated it was part of a TikTok challenge.
The day before the incident at Ridgeline, Draper City Police responded to a group of juveniles who came face-to-face with a real firearm after they had been shooting “gel balls” at people in a parking lot.
“People in two vehicles, blocked the juveniles in, and a man pointed a handgun at a juvenile’s head while demanding the juvenile hand over the gel gun. A woman proceeded to punch one of the juveniles repeatedly in the head. Once the juvenile handed over the gel gun, the man put his gun away and the woman hit and damaged the juvenile’s car with the gel gun,” Draper police wrote in a news release.
Simmons said Logan police are concerned about safety, and also a toy gun being misidentified for the real deal.
“It’s just more or less the safety factor for them. Should they pull of of these out as kind of a prank on a traffic stop — that could result in some serious consequences,” Simmons said.
Simmons also noted that juveniles involved in these incidents aren’t necessarily trying to hurt people, including those involved at Ridgeline.
“I don’t think they were trying to cause (injury), obviously, but it still happened because they were careless,” Simmons said.
Bartschi said the sheriff’s office is cracking down on these incidents. Shooting anything, toys or otherwise, from a moving or stationary vehicle is a crime, Bartschi said.
“We are actively putting additional patrols out, and we are not taking them lightly,” Bartschi said. “We will pursue those criminal charges against individuals who choose to engage in that.”