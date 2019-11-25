LOGAN — A Cache Valley man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and potentially facing life in prison made his first appearance in court on Monday.
Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, was arraigned on charges via video from the Cache County Jail on Monday afternoon. Andrews is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. He faces five years to life in prison for the first-degree felony, and one-to-15 years for each of the second-degree felony charges.
Andrews is being held without bail.
Prosecuting attorney Spencer Walsh told the court that video evidence shows someone resembling the defendant running from the scene. He said police arrested Andrews while "loitering" on Main Street near 1161 North.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a 911 call of a reported stabbing at North Pointe Apartments in North Logan on Saturday afternoon. Police found 60-year-old Debra Ann Andrews, Shawn’s mother, was stabbed in the back and pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors reported that a man fitting Shawn’s description fled the apartment after one neighbor heard “a commotion and people fighting.”
After taking Andrews into custody, the affidavit states, police found a bloodied, abandoned black backpack and a bloodied knife. Though found separately, all the items were located in the same vicinity. Police also obtained video footage from Walmart where a man alleged to be Andrews appeared to be discarding items near the south parking lot. He then entered the store and left after using the restroom.