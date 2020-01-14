A Cache Valley man accused of sexually assaulting a fellow inmate was arraigned in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
John Janisse, 24, has been charged with lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar said the alleged victim in the case was another inmate being held in the Cache County Jail while Janisse was incarcerated.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Janisse exposed his genitals to the alleged victim and, in a separate incident, touch the buttocks of the alleged victim with his genitals. It’s alleged Janisse “should have known it would cause affront or alarm” to the victim, who sustained “substantial emotional pain” from the incident.
This is the second case filed this month alleging an inmate sexually assaulted another inmate.
On Jan. 9, five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, were filed against Braxton William Egbert. It’s alleged Egbert grabbed another inmate’s buttocks on multiple occasions.
Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said housing inmates is a delicate process. There is a classification process for all inmates where they are placed into security categories based, to a degree, on risk. Peck said it’s a way to house inmates together with the lowest risk of violence possible. Minimum- and medium-security sex offenders are housed together, Peck said, while all sex offenders are kept away from the other inmates for their own safety. The risk from other sex offenders is generally lower than the risk the general population of the jail.
“It’s actually pretty rare that we have, in our jail, inmates sexually assaulting other inmates,” Peck said. “It just doesn’t happen that often.”
Peck said if it’s believed a sexual assault may happen, the offender will be housed in maximum security. All maximum-security inmates are housed in their own block. However, Peck said, creating a block for each individual classification of sex offender would reduce the jail’s capacity by around 72 inmates — it boils down to space.
“It’s just not feasible,” Peck said, “and most places can’t do it.”
Janisse has been convicted of multiple controlled substance charges, as well as unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 2017.
Janisse is being held with no bail.