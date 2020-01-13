Travis Goodwin, 51, was arraigned via video on several charges spanning five cases in 1st District Court on Monday.
Goodwin faces 13 counts of mail theft, a class-A misdemeanor; six counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, a third-degree felony; two counts of burglary, a third-degree felony; theft, a second degree felony; four counts of forgery, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance; a third-degree felony; and 11 other misdemeanors.
According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 9, a report through public safety dispatch stated an individual was tampering with mailboxes. Residents had seen an individual driving a green Jeep in the Smithfield area. Officers suspected Goodwin, who was already a suspect in multiple mail thefts and the storage unit burglaries. Officers located and returned the property of multiple victims in those cases.
“Cache County residents who suspect that they may have been a victim of mail tampering should contact Public Safety Dispatch to make a report,” the press release states.
Goodwin is set to make his next appearance on Jan. 14.