A Cache Valley man was arrested on Sunday in connection to his mother’s death.
Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, was booked into the Cache County Jail on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. According to a press release from the North Park Police Department, Andrews is being held without bail.
According to the press release, officers responded to a report of an unconscious female at the North Point Apartments in North Logan. Police identified the woman as Debra Ann Andrews, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim had at least one stab wound and was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Though details are still under investigation, police say evidence found during the investigation led detectives Debra's son “as being the person responsible for her death.”
Police offered their “heartfelt condolences” to family and friends “during this difficult time.”
Shawn Andrews pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, criminal trespassing, and damage/interrupt communication device in 2010.