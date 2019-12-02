LOGAN — A man accused of stabbing his mother to death will likely receive a competency evaluation.
During an appearance in First District Court on Monday, defense attorney Bryan Galloway said he would file a motion for a competency evaluation along with other evaluations for Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28.
“In all candor,” Galloway told the court, “it’d be malpractice if I didn’t get him a competency evaluation.”
On Nov. 23, North Park Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at North Pointe Apartments. Police found the victim, Andrews’ mother, deceased at the scene. After Andrews’ arrest, police located video footage of Andrews fleeing the scene and allegedly disposing of bloody items near a Walmart.
Andrews was been charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and three counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. He is currently being held without bail.
Andrews has a pending case from 2010 that will trail his new charges.