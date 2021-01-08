A Cache Valley man charged in 1st District Court last month with sexual exploitation charges has been indicted in federal court.
Steven Wayne Viator, 38, was charged with 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in December for the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images. During his court appearance on Thursday, Cache County prosecutors dropped the charges against Viator, noting he had been charged for the same incident in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and could not be dually prosecuted.
According to the indictment, Viator now faces two counts: possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, FBI agents reported to local police that a social media company had reported 11 files of suspected child sexual abuse material being shared in a messaging group. The account distributing the material belonged to Viator, according to police.
During the execution of a search warrant on Viator’s home, law enforcement officers seized electronic devices; initial searches of those devices revealed more than 20 images of child sexual abuse material, police wrote. Viator allegedly made multiple admissions to law enforcement and stated he “struggled with a sexual attraction to children for his entire adult life.”
In 2004, Viator was convicted of second-degree attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Viator was arrested in Cache Valley on Dec. 21 and has since been booked on a federal arrest warrant, according to prosecutors. Arrest records indicate he is still being held in the Cache County Jail.