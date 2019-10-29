A Cache Valley man who is purported to have paid at least $50,000 in bribes to defraud Utah FedEx Ground has been indicted with 9 others in an alleged “pay-to-play” scheme.
On Monday, William Shayne Murdock, 42, was named in a 10-count indictment alleging wire fraud and money laundering. The indictment alleges in 2014 Murdock began paying bribes to Ryan Lee Mower — the highest ranked FedEx employee in Utah from 2008 to October 2019 — in exchange for a lucrative trucking contract without competition.
According to the indictment, one of Murdock’s several trucking companies was given a freight run from Salt Lake City to Pennsylvania to Memphis. Mower, who is alleged to have knowingly failed to follow company policies, rendered other companies unable to compete for the run.
“He allowed Murdock trucking companies to operate the unauthorized assigned run for about five years,” the indictment states.
The indictment alleges that over the past five years Murdock’s companies received $19 million in Utah FedEx Ground revenue.
The allegations came in of five federal indictments unsealed on Monday involving Mower. It is claimed Mower accepted more than $1 million in bribes.
According to Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing records, Murdock is the president and director of WM Transportation INC. In 2014, as part of a partnership with Utah State University athletics, Murdock and WM Transportation donated the use of a decorated tractor-trailer to haul football equipment.
Murdock is listed on the USU Old Main Society Wall in the President’s Circle for donating between $100,000 and $500,000 to the university.
According to the press release, Murdock was arrested on Friday.
Murdock did not immediately respond to request for comment.