A man once accused of burglarizing a home and kidnapping a woman pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Joshua Eric Johns, 31, pleaded to one count of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree attempted burglary and a class-A misdemeanor.
A three-day jury trial set to begin on Nov. 17 was struck from the court’s calendar as a result of the plea.
As part of an agreement, a first-degree count of aggravated kidnapping and a class-B misdemeanor were dismissed; an additional first-degree felony aggravated burglary charge was amended to a third-degree felony. Another case consisting of four third-degree protective order violations was also dismissed.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms told the court that on April 22, Johns was on pretrial supervision and probation when he entered a woman’s residence. Harms said he entered the home without permission, knocked over a child and assaulted a woman.
Johns addressed the court briefly stating he “more or less” agreed with the state’s characterization of the case. Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway explained his client took issue with an allegation of strangulation which Johns said didn’t occur.
Johns is set to be sentenced on Dec. 6. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said if the pre-sentence investigation report was completed sooner, she would be amenable to moving up the sentencing date.
In an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers wrote two witnesses “reported hearing a woman screaming for help.” One witness told police she saw a man, later identified as Johns, who “violently” grabbed the alleged victim “and pushed her into a vehicle.”
Police wrote a “high risk stop” was performed on the vehicle and Johns and the alleged victim were taken into custody without incident. When questioned by police, the affidavit states, the alleged victim admitted a verbal dispute occurred, but denied the dispute was physical.
“She stated she would not want to pursue charges,” police wrote, and denied police a photograph of “a minor superficial bruise she had above her right eye.”
Johns was booked into jail on April 22 where he has been held without bail.