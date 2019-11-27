LOGAN — A Logan man facing multiple cases and multiple violent felonies pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Wednesday.
Courtney Edward Wood pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; attempted kidnapping, a third-degree felony reduced from a first-degree felony; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class-A misdemeanor reduced from a third-degree felony. Three charges were dismissed, as well as two other pending cases.
Cache County prosecuting attorney Dane Murray told the court the alleged victim preferred not to testify in a jury trial due to trauma from the event.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit from May, police responded to a delayed domestic violence incident at Logan Regional Hospital. The alleged victim appeared to be “severely beaten,” with significant swelling around the face and eyes.
The affidavit states the dispute began over a text the alleged victim received from another man. Wood accused the alleged victim of infidelity, then proceeded to break her phone and beat her for several hours, according to the affidavit.
Judge Thomas L. Willmore told Wood he could potentially serve 25 years in prison and a year in jail.
Wood is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.