A Cache Valley man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Chance Steven Saltern, 42, will serve an indeterminate term of zero to five years in the Utah State Prison. Saltern was also sentenced to 364 days in prison for a class-A count of damaging jails in a separate case. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Saltern was credited 90 days for time previously served and the sentences will run concurrently.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by a victim who alleged Saltern had choked her on a sofa. Deputies wrote Saltern told the victim he was going to kill her. It was alleged the victim was holding a bowl of cereal when she was pushed to the floor; deputies wrote Saltern spit in the victim’s face and yelled obscenities.
Saltern was initially charged with third-degree aggravated assault and three class-B misdemeanors: propelling a bodily substance, unlawful detention and threat of violence. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge on Nov. 25 and all the misdemeanors were dismissed.
Another affidavit filed with the court alleged Saltern had broken a fire sprinkler in November 2019 in an effort to flood his cell. Deputies wrote Saltern was “unhappy with the meal tray that he received” and flooded the first floor of his cell block.
During another incident in May, deputies alleged Saltern flooded his cell by way of a toilet and assaulted an deputy who was removing his handcuffs in a holding cell. Deputies wrote Saltern was upset over a hard dinner roll.
Saltern was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s department and ordered to be transferred to the prison.