A California man accused of throwing gas on an RV during a domestic dispute will face additional, more severe charges.
According to amended information filed with the 1st District Court, Bryan P. Ash, 56, now faces second-degree attempted aggravated arson, class-A criminal mischief, class-B assault and class-C intoxication. Ash was initially charged with third-degree aggravated assault and two related misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the 1st District Court, law enforcement observed a shirtless Ash bleeding from the head and driving at high speeds through a parking lot on the early morning of June 4. Ash told police he had been kicked in the face during a dispute with the alleged victim over undescribed property located inside an RV.
North Park Police Department officers wrote Ash broke an RV window to gain entry; Ash told police the alleged victim strangled him by way of a “rear naked choke” after going inside the RV.
The alleged victim told officers Ash then began pouring gasoline over the outside of the RV while she was inside and threatened to kill her.
Police wrote Ash admitted to pouring gas on the RV and stated it was his property. Police identified odors of alcohol and gasoline during the initial investigation.
Ash was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was then booked into jail. Police wrote Ash had numerous lacerations on his head and extremities. The victim had bruising on her wrists, forearms and neck.
It is unclear in the affidavit filed with the court if Ash intended to set fire to the RV. However, according to documents filed with the court, Cache County prosecutors believe Ash did attempt to intentionally and unlawfully damage the RV by means of fire or explosives.
Ash was arraigned in 1st District Court for the charges the same day he was arrested. During his initial appearance, Ash pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.
Ash is on federal parole and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail.