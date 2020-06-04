Charges were filed on Thursday against a California man accused of assault and threatening to kill a woman in North Logan.
Bryan P. Ash, 56, has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault, class-A criminal mischief and class-C intoxication. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail with no bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the 1st District Court, early Thursday morning law enforcement observed a shirtless man bleeding from the head driving at high speeds through a parking lot. The man, later identified as Ash, told police he had been kicked in the face during a dispute with the alleged victim over undescribed property located in an RV.
North Park Police Department officers wrote Ash broke an RV window to gain entry; Ash said the alleged victim began strangling him by way of a “rear naked choke” after entering and had numerous lacerations on his head and extremities. The victim had bruising on her wrists, forearms and neck.
Police identified odors of alcohol and gasoline during the initial investigation. The alleged victim told officers Ash began pouring gasoline over the outside of the RV while she was inside and threatened to kill her. According to police, Ash admitted to pouring gas on the RV and stated it was his property. Ash was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was then booked into jail.
It is unclear if Ash intended to set fire to the RV. North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black said investigations for this case are ongoing, and therefore could not comment.
Ash was arraigned in 1st District court for the charges on Thursday afternoon. According to documents filed with the court, Ash’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial. Documents state he is currently on federal parole.
Ash is scheduled to appear for a continued initial appearance on June 9.