A man once charged in 1st District Court with the alleged burglary of a Smithfield auto body shop had his case dismissed on Monday.
Ryan Paul Dean, 39, had been charged with third-degree theft and third-degree burglary for an incident alleged to have happened on Dec. 27 and was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Monday.
During Dean’s appearance, however, Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon told the court the alleged victim in the case had moved out of the country and it was unclear if or when he would ever return.
Gordon asked the court to dismiss the case without prejudice — allowing for prosecutors to possibly refile the charges — and Judge Brandon Maynard granted Dean’s release from the Cache County Jail.
Documents filed with the court alleged Dean, an unidentified male, and co-defendant Melissa Christiansen, 44, “forced their way” into the alleged victim’s office and took vehicle keys, vehicle titles and “around 50 silver coins.”
Around the time of their arrest, police were still actively searching for the coins and it’s unclear if the third person was ever located or charged.
Dean was booked in the jail on Dec. 28 and was ordered to be held without bail pending resolution in the case.
Christiansen pleaded no contest to an amended count of class-A burglary and class-B theft on Jan. 25. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 71 days served on March 8.