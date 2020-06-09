Charges have been dropped against a Lehi man accused of stealing a truck from a Logan resident.
David Lee Kay, 29, had initially faced a single charge of second-degree felony theft and had a warrant issued for his arrest on March 31. According to Cache County prosecutors, the charge was dismissed without prejudice and a warrant issued by the 1st District Court was recalled.
According to prosecutor Griffin Hazard, the lead police officer in the case conferred with relevant parties and determined the case was a civil issue. He said there appeared to be insufficient evidence to prove Kay intended to deprive the victim of the vehicle. According to Hazard, the truck was left by Kay in Clearfield, where it was recovered.
Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Kay had run out of gas and left the purportedly stolen truck at a gas station in Clearfield. Hooley confirmed the vehicle had been returned to the alleged victim, who declined to pursue charges.
“It’s kind of a weird case,” Hooley said.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit from March 14, a Logan man posted a classified advertisement for his pickup truck on a popular Utah website. On March 8, Kay allegedly contacted the man on Facebook asking to rent the vehicle for a day to tow a boat to Eagle Mountain. The affidavit states Kay offered $50 and a full tank of gas and agreed to return the truck the following morning at 10 a.m.
The following morning, Kay sent a message to the alleged victim stating a friend of Kay’s needed to look at the truck’s electrical system. At that point, conversation between the victim and Kay went silent, police wrote. At the time of the affidavit’s filing, police wrote they did not know the whereabouts of Kay or the victim’s truck.
Charges were filed with the 1st District Court, though the case is no longer visible on the State of Utah’s online repository of court records.