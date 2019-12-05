A federal charge against a Utah State University alumnus accused of threatening the President of the United States has been dropped.
According to a motion to dismiss from the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s office on Nov. 19, a complaint was filed against Friedrich Femi Ishola — also known as Freddy — on one count of “threats against the president.”
“The Government has had time to fully assess the complaint and through further investigation has determined to not continue prosecution,” the motion states.
The complaint was dismissed without prejudice on Nov. 20 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby, according to court documents.
Ishola was initially arrested on Nov. 5 on charges of cyberstalking — charges that are apparently still pending.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ishola allegedly made social media threats against President Donald Trump, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and others. The affidavit states “at least one of Freddy Ishola’s postings mentioned President Donald Trump and threatened bodily harm.”
According to the affidavit, one of the social media posts had a picture of Trump at an unidentified rally with attached article announcing a potential rally in the Shreveport area. The post read: “Strategic Justice Mission: Bro, Real talk. You bring your (expletive) here, I’m gon’ (expletive) over you.”
No less than 30 posts were listed in the affidavit, with four posts directly or indirectly referencing Trump. Some of the listed posts contain caveats from Ishola stating alleged threats are nonviolent. Some posts speak to Ishola being assassinated himself, martyrdom, racism, spending life in prison and having potentially violent friends and associations.