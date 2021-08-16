Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Cache County in 2011 had his case dismissed on Monday.

Craig Braito, 43, had been charged in the 1st District Court with two first-degree felonies: rape of a child and sodomy on a child. The charges had been filed in October 2019.

During a hearing on Monday, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray made a motion to dismiss the case against Braito as part of a global resolution in several similar cases involving the same alleged victim.

A year prior to the charges in Cache Valley, Braito had been charged with two cases in Uintah County.

Court records indicate Braito pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in the 8th District Court in July. As part of a plea agreement the charges were amended from first-degree felonies and other cases were dismissed.

According to a document filed with the 8th District Court, Braito waived the timeframe allotted for sentencing upon entering his guilty plea and was ordered to serve 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you