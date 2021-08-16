A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Cache County in 2011 had his case dismissed on Monday.
Craig Braito, 43, had been charged in the 1st District Court with two first-degree felonies: rape of a child and sodomy on a child. The charges had been filed in October 2019.
During a hearing on Monday, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray made a motion to dismiss the case against Braito as part of a global resolution in several similar cases involving the same alleged victim.
A year prior to the charges in Cache Valley, Braito had been charged with two cases in Uintah County.
Court records indicate Braito pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in the 8th District Court in July. As part of a plea agreement the charges were amended from first-degree felonies and other cases were dismissed.
According to a document filed with the 8th District Court, Braito waived the timeframe allotted for sentencing upon entering his guilty plea and was ordered to serve 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison.