An 19-year-old facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges had his case dismissed just days before trial after additional evidence in the case had been presented to prosecutors.
Payton Rowdee Quire was charged in October with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, first-degree rape and third-degree aggravated assault for an incident alleged to have occurred a month prior involving a 17-year-old alleged victim.
A four-day jury trial had been set to begin on Aug. 17. Court records show the trial was struck from the court’s calendar, the case was dismissed and Quire was ordered to be released from the Cache County Jail on Aug. 12.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told The Herald Journal the case was dismissed due to “evidentiary issues” that arose prior to trial. According to Hazard, text messages had been presented to prosecutors that posed “two believable arguments.”
While there was still evidence for the charges and room to present the arguments at trial, Hazard said the state was unsure that they could prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Hazard, the situation is frustrating for nearly everyone, including Quire, who has been in jail for several months awaiting trial.
“It’s a frustrating thing,” Hazard said. “It’s frustrating for (Quire). It’s frustrating for (the alleged victim). It’s frustrating for the state. The defense is pretty happy.”
Defense attorney Shannon Demler spoke to The Herald Journal about the case because appointed public defender Joe Saxton was unavailable for immediate comment. Demler said text messages and emails contradicting the initial narrative had been presented to prosecutors.
“When you start looking at everything for the trial, you realize that things aren’t like they thought they were,” Demler said. “The sad part of that case is Mr. Quire was in jail for like nine months awaiting trial, and that’s hardly fair to him.”
Demler said Quire maintained his innocence throughout and never considered a plea deal. Demler confirmed Quire has since been released from jail.
“I think when he finally got the case dismissed he was very relieved and very emotional about it, quite frankly,” Demler said.
Hazard said the case had been dismissed without prejudice and, however unlikely, could be refiled with the court.
Quire was booked into the Cache County Jail in January. Police wrote in an affidavit for an arrest warrant that Quire had stopped communicating with officers and they were unable to locate him. According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told police Quire raped and strangled her despite her saying “no.” The alleged victim went to a hospital for a medical examination and photos of social media messages had been presented to police that “were consistent with the story,” police wrote.
Court records show Quire was released on bail after his initial appearance though the court ordered him to be held, and he later remanded himself to custody.
During a preliminary hearing in March, the alleged victim testified to being sexually assaulted and strangled. During the hearing, Quire was bound over for trial and pleaded not guilty to the charges.