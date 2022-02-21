Cache County prosecutors dismissed pending felony cases against a local man who was recently sentenced to life in prison for his role in a pair of South Texas murders.
Adam Curtis Williams, 36, faced two cases filed with the 1st District Court. In the first case, though Williams was booked on a third-degree felony assault and a handful of misdemeanors, prosecutors charged him with first-degree felony aggravated assault for allegedly targeting an officer during a domestic dispute in August 2019. Nearly a month later, Williams was charged with object rape and forcible sodomy, both in the first degree, and forcible sexual abuse in the second degree for an incident alleged to have occurred in April 2019.
Documents filed with the court earlier this month show prosecutors elected to dismiss the charges in Cache County without prejudice due to the recent life sentence in Texas as well as safety concerns.
“Based on the Defendant’s life sentence in Texas, the State believes that for correction officer safety and to prevent an opportunity to escape from custody during transport, it is in the interest of justice to dismiss the above titled case without prejudice,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to dismiss.
Prosecutors wrote the alleged victim in the sexual assault case had been contacted and agreed with the state’s position.
Williams was sentenced to life in prison without parole in November after pleading guilty to capital murder and other charges in Kleberg County, Texas.
Co-defendant Amanda Noverr, 34, pleaded guilty to several felonies including murder earlier this month. Noverr, also from Logan, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In October 2019, after having been reported missing for over a week, the bodies of James and Michelle Butler were found on a Padre Island beach buried in what authorities would recount as a “shallow grave.” It was reported that James had recently retired after serving over two decades in the U.S. Navy. According to the Associated Press, the New Hampshire couple was passing through Texas and headed for Florida where they planned to sell Christmas trees.
According to documents filed with the Kleberg court, a tollbooth security camera captured images of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico while driving the Butlers’ pickup and camping trailer. They were ultimately detained in Jalsico, extradited back to the U.S. and arrested in Texas.