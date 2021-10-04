Charges have been filed with the 1st District Court against a man accused of pointing a firearm at two girls outside of Logan High School last month, resulting in a brief lockdown.
Kristopher Egbert, 36, faces two third-degree counts of aggravated assault, one third-degree count of obstructing justice and a disorderly conduct infraction.
Court records show the charges were filed on Monday. An initial appearance for the charges has yet to be scheduled.
An affidavit filed with the court states Egbert pursued two individuals who had stolen a bike off his property and made contact with them outside of Logan High on Sept. 13.
“When Egbert confronted the two individuals, he pointed a 9mm handgun at them and told them to get on the ground,” police wrote. “Logan High School was placed into a ‘lock down’ due to the nature of this incident.”
According to a statement from police, the school was on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes. The alleged victims in the case were identified as two girls, ages 17 and 19.
Police wrote the girls complied with Egbert’s directions and then fled as he retrieved the bike. Egbert left his gun in his pickup, police wrote, and brought a backpack to the school that had been left behind by one of the girls during the incident.
According to police, Egbert was cooperative with law enforcement and admitted to pointing the gun at the girls.
Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon told The Herald Journal the obstructing justice charge stemmed from Egbert at some point telling police he didn’t have a gun. That information turned out not to be true, Gordon said, but confirmed Egbert did not have a firearm in his possession when he approached the school.
Egbert was booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 13. Documents filed with the court show Egbert was granted release on an $3,000 unsecured bond.