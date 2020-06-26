Charges were filed in 1st District Court on Wednesday against a Logan massage therapist accused of sexually abusing a client.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 57, has been charged with one count of first-degree object rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse for an incident alleged to have taken place on May 29.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Logan City Police officers were contacted by a woman who said she was sexually abused by Perales during what he described as an “energy massage.” The alleged victim told police she had been referred to Perales by a coworker and had received massage services 6-10 times in his home with her husband present. On the date of abuse, Police wrote the victim went to see Perales without her husband.
Police wrote Perales sexually assaulted the victim after telling the victim the massage technique would be different than what he regularly performed.
“The victim felt uncomfortable, and Freddy Perales continued to tell her to relax, and he was a professional,” police wrote
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said Perales is not licensed in Utah to work as a massage therapist. Perales is, however, licensed in the State of California, Murray said, and splits his time between various areas in California and Cache Valley.
During a recorded phone call with Perales, police wrote he apologized for “crossing boundaries.” Perales said the technique he used was self-learned and continued to apologize, according to police, asking the victim to put it behind her and offered her remote services at no charge.
In a message sent to the victim, police wrote Perales also apologized and said he wasn’t trying to take advantage of the victim. The affidavit states he “begged for forgiveness” and said “it was going to destroy” the lives of his family.
The affidavit states Perales has since left Utah for California.
A warrant was issued on Thursday for Perales’ arrest.