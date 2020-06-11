Felony charges were filed on Thursday against a man accused of helping a runaway teen process money for sexually explicit material.
Ronnel Dexter Rosario Nagtalon, 31, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor; a second-degree felony. Nagtalon also faces a class-B count of providing tobacco to a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a 15-year-old runaway. While reviewing the runaway’s social media accounts, deputies discovered they had been soliciting and accepting money through multiple peer-to-peer payment apps for pornographic material of themself.
Over the course of 90 days, deputies wrote 91 transactions were made on one app with the money allegedly being transferred to Nagtalon. The runaway told deputies they transferred money to Nagtalon because they didn’t have access to a bank account and therefore could not access the funds available on the payment apps.
Between April and May, deputies wrote the runaway transferred about $720 to Nagtalon in 12 different transactions; it’s alleged Nagtalon would withdraw the funds for the victim and take for himself an estimated 20 percent. Deputies allege Nagtalon encouraged the victim to sell images of themself and also assisted in turning the transferred funds into cash and tobacco vape pens.
Nagtalon was arrested and booked in the Cache County Jail on Wednesday night. He is currently being held on $40,340 bail.
An initial appearance for Nagtalon was scheduled for Thursday.