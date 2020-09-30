Charges have been filed against a man accused of having a standoff with police in Nibley earlier this month.
Marcus J. Golden, 31, has been charged in 1st District Court with five counts of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree possession or use of controlled substance and four additional misdemeanors.
On Sept. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a dispute at a home in Nibley. The alleged victims were able to escape the home, deputies wrote, and Golden had fled. While a victim was being interviewed by deputies, Golden reentered the home and barricaded himself in a garage. Deputies wrote he was able to regain access to the home due to officers “not having enough personnel to establish a full perimeter.”
Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi told The Herald Journal phone contact was established with Golden; after a brief period of negotiations, Golden surrendered and was arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 3.
Bartschi said prior information indicated all firearms inside the home had been removed, however, five firearms were located in various places in the home. According to the affidavit, three of the firearms were “possibly being staged for retaliation against law enforcement.”
Golden is scheduled to appear for arraignment before Judge Angela Fonnesbeck on Oct. 5.