Charges were filed in 1st District Court on Monday against a Cache Valley man accused of assaulting a woman and, in a separate incident, choking a child.
Donald Trever Hansen, 32, faces one count of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, a second-degree felony. In another case filed the same day, Hansen faces two counts of assault, a class-A misdemeanor; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class-A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class-A misdemeanor.
According to probable cause affidavits filed with the court, Cache County deputies responded to a report of child abuse on May 14. The child victim told deputies Hansen lifted her while holding her by the neck and then dropped her. She told law enforcement she could not breathe and “felt like her teeth were going through her gums.” Documents state Hansen also grabbed an adult victim and ripped her jacket in an attempt to take her phone. Hansen later pushed the woman down “at least two stairs” causing injury to her knee, according to deputies.
Hansen told deputies he did wrap his arms around the child victim’s neck, but was “messing around” and released her at her request. He denied pushing the woman down stairs and said she may have fallen in an accidental collision.
Another affidavit states deputies were informed Hansen had abused three victims. Deputies wrote Hansen “tied a victim to their bed and broke the victim’s ankle.” It’s unclear, however, if the victim is one of the two mentioned in other affidavits.
Hansen was arrested on May 14 after allegedly trying to evade deputies by exiting through an apartment window. Deputies wrote drug paraphernalia was found on his person and he tested positive for methamphetamines.
Hansen is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.