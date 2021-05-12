Felony child sex crimes alleged to have happened 30 years ago have led to criminal charges against a former Cache Valley man.
Steve A. Archuleta, 61, has been charged in the 1st District Court with two counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of object rape of a child and a single count of second-degree sodomy on a child.
An affidavit filed with the court states the incidents of abuse began in 1991 and continued for six years. The two alleged victims — both under the age of 10 when incidents began — disclosed to authorities being sexually abused by Archuleta and Carol A. Ricker in various ways.
Police wrote Archuleta and Ricker also forced the children to observe and participate in acts with the adults. One alleged victim told police Archuleta threatened violence if the incidents were disclosed.
In 2010, Ricker was sentenced to consecutive sentences in the Utah State Prison for similar felony sex offenses also alleged to have happened in the ‘90s. Police wrote that Archuleta was subject to an investigation that was completed in 2009 — around the time charges were initially filed against Ricker — but never charged.
“It is unclear why Steven Al Archuleta was not prosecuted at that time but it was believed he had fled the State of Utah,” police wrote.
During a recorded interview with police, Ricker admitted to engaging in intercourse with one of the alleged victims but denied sodomy allegations. According to the affidavit, Ricker told police both children had observed sex acts involving her and Archuleta but “could not remember if the boys were asked to interact.”
Charges against Archuleta were filed with the court on Monday. Police wrote Archuleta is still believed to reside out-of-state, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Additional charges against Ricker have yet to be filed. At the time of Ricker’s sentencing in 2010, it was reported the court would not recommend parole for Ricker, causing her to faint and then cry while handcuffed in the courtroom. She is currently being held in the Utah State Prison.