Felony charges were filed on Monday against a Providence man accused of entering a North Logan apartment and threatening residents with a knife.
Obten Lather, 18, faces two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
On May 10, North Park Police officers responded to a report of an individual who had entered an apartment where three men had been arrested earlier that evening. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Lather accessed the apartment and punched one male in the face; he held a three-inch “kitchen steak knife” to the man’s chest and asked about the prior arrest.
Lather then entered a room where a second man was sleeping, police wrote. It’s alleged Lather woke the man, held the knife to the man’s face and again inquired about the aforementioned arrest. Lather told the second man he would “kill him,” police wrote, and left the apartment, dropping the knife by the front door.
A man matching Lather’s description was later seen walking back toward the apartment but fled when law enforcement arrived, police wrote. He was seen jumping a fence, fleeing south on foot.
Police alleged Lather is a suspect in Franklin County for vehicle burglaries.
A warrant has yet to be filed for Lather’s arrest.